Feherty Celebrates Show’s 100th Episode

Emmy-nominated host David Feherty and his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series, Feherty, will celebrate the show’s milestone 100th episode with a 90-minute special, premiering Monday, July 24 at 9pm ET. The celebratory episode will feature a relaxed conversation with three of Feherty’s previous 99 guests: Lee Trevino – the series’ very first guest – John Daly and Gary McCord, and be filmed in front of a live audience.

Upcoming scheduled guests for the remainder of the season for Feherty include NBC News’ Matt Lauer (Monday, July 31); World Golf Hall of Fame member Jackie Burke; Grammy Award-winning musician Darius Rucker and major champion Louis Oosthuizen.

