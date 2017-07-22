Golf TV Insider

Feherty Celebrates Show’s 100th Episode

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 22, 2017, 5:07 am

RSS

Emmy-nominated host David Feherty and his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series, Feherty, will celebrate the show’s milestone 100th episode with a 90-minute special, premiering Monday, July 24 at 9pm ET. The celebratory episode will feature a relaxed conversation with three of Feherty’s previous 99 guests: Lee Trevino – the series’ very first guest – John Daly and Gary McCord, and be filmed in front of a live audience.

 

Upcoming scheduled guests for the remainder of the season for Feherty include NBC News’ Matt Lauer (Monday, July 31); World Golf Hall of Fame member Jackie Burke; Grammy Award-winning musician Darius Rucker and major champion Louis Oosthuizen.

 

Join in on the social conversation around Feherty’s 100th episode: Like Feherty on Facebook, follow @Fehertwit on Twitter and @fehertwit on Instagram, and tweet using #Feherty and #Feherty100

Article Tags: 

feherty

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
The Open
Luck finds Spieth, and he takes advantage
Spieth leads The Open by two over Kuchar
Weathering the weather: Wind, rain hammer Birkdale
Caddie's magic words put McIlroy back on track

Trending

Golf Channel App
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Bones: Bubba owes Phil plane wash from '90s match
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
Rahm recovers after controversial call to card 1-under
Shoulder pain: Sergio fights gorse, gorse wins
How to watch The Open on TV and online
Best of: Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret
Watch: Sergio hurts shoulder slamming club into gorse
Spieth's caddie opts to hang on to his club vetoes
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.