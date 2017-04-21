Golf TV Insider

All-New Feherty With Guest Matthew McConaughey

By

Golf Channel Digital
April 21, 2017, 5:43 pm

RSS

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will visit with David Feherty on an all-new episode of Emmy-nominated Feherty premiering Monday, April 24 at 9pm ET on Golf Channel. Among topics discussed during the interview, McConaughey tells Feherty about how he got into the game of golf. Click here for a preview.

Join in on the social conversation around Feherty: Like Feherty on Facebook, follow @Fehertwit on Twitter and @fehertwit on Instagram, and tweet using #Feherty.

Airtimes For Upcoming Guests Scheduled To Appear This Season:

  • Monday, April 24,    9pm ET        Matthew McConaughey
  • Monday, May 1,       9pm ET        Nancy Lopez
  • Monday, May 8,       9pm ET        Hale Irwin
  • Monday, May 15,     9pm ET        Stephen Curry

Article Tags: 

David Feherty, Matthew McConaughey

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Weeks later, Lexi ruling still a heated topic
Cut Line: Tiger's back in the news
Poulter misses Valero cut, loses PGA Tour card
Tiger's focus returns to pain relief, not golf
Valero Texas Open

Trending

French Lick Resort to host Senior LPGA Champ.
The Golf Fix: Perfect the takeaway
Notes: Spieth heading to bro's college basketball game
McGann prepares for Senior LPGA Champ.
Golfing World, My Best Shot: Annika Sorenstam
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Video: Spieth wins hole with sand shot after calling it
Social media stars at Dubai Ladies Masters
Full list: Proposed changes to the Rules of Golf
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.