2017 PGA Championship TV Coverage

August 7, 2017, 10:05 am

No one covers the PGA Championship like Golf Channel.

Golf Central’s Live From the PGA Championship headlines Golf Channel’s coverage of the final men’s major of the year, with wrap-around programming featuring analysis, insights and player news conferences from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Throughout the week, Morning Drive will focus on key storylines, pre-tournament news conferences and expert analysis.

Golf Channel’s PGA Championship week programming is also streaming.

GolfChannel.com will feature editorial content during PGA Championship week, with the latest news, blogs and video. 

Take part in the social conversation around the PGA Championship by following Golf Channel on TwitterInstagram and Facebook, and join in using #PGAChamp.

PGA Championship Week on Golf Channel Programming:

Monday

7-9am ET: Morning Drive

6-7pm ET: The Golf Fix

7-9pm ET: Live From the PGA Championship

Tuesday:

7-9am ET: Morning Drive

9am-6pm ET: Live From the PGA Championship

7-9pm ET: Live From the PGA Championship

Wednesday:

7am ET: Morning Drive

9am-6pm ET: Live From the PGA Championship

7-9pm ET: Live From the PGA Championship

Thursday

6-8am ET: Morning Drive

12-1pm ET: Live From the PGA Championship

7-9pm ET: Live From the PGA Championship

Friday

6-8am ET: Morning Drive

12-1pm ET: Live From the PGA Championship

7-9pm ET: Live From the PGA Championship

Saturday

6-8am ET: Morning Drive

8-11am ET: Live From the PGA Championship

7-9pm ET: Live From the PGA Championship

Sunday

6-8am ET: Morning Drive

8-11am ET: Live From the PGA Championship

7-9pm ET: Live From the PGA Championship

2017 PGA Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Presented by Penske
