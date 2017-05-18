Golf TV Insider

2017 NCAA Golf Championships TV Coverage

Golf Channel Digital
May 18, 2017, 3:26 pm

The best teams in college golf will battle it out in primetime when Golf Channel broadcasts live news and tournament coverage of the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships, contested in back-to-back weeks at Rich Harvest Farms in Illinois. In addition to live tournament coverage, Golf Central will feature pre-and-post event live news coverage, and Morning Drive and GolfChannel.com will provide daily news updates.

 

 Watch live streaming of the NCAA Golf Championships on Golf Channel via Live Stream.

NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships TV Schedule (all times ET):

 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships Coverage

 Monday, 5/22 - Individual National Championship Final Round: 4-8pm

Tuesday, 5/23 - Team Match Play Quarterfinals: 11am-1:30pm

Tuesday, 5/23 - Team Match Play Semifinals: 4-8pm

Wednesday, 5/24 - Team Match Play Finals: 4-8pm

 

NCAA Men’s Golf Championships Coverage

 Monday, 5/29 - Individual National Championship Final Round: 4-8pm

Tuesday, 5/30 - Team Match Play Quarterfinals: 11am-1:30pm

Tuesday, 5/30 - Team Match Play Semifinals: 4-8pm

Wednesday, 5/31 - Team Match Play Finals: 4-8pm

 

NCAA Golf Championships

