2017 PLAYERS Championship TV Coverage

TPC Sawgrass and its infamous 17th hole will test the game’s best during THE PLAYERS. The season’s unofficial “fifth major”, THE PLAYERS is one of the most anticipated tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule. The field set to tee it up at TPC Sawgrass is one of the strongest of the year, with names like Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Jason Day.
Watch live streaming of THE PLAYERS on Golf Channel and the Golf Channel App. Join in on the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and using hashtag #THEPLAYERS
How many balls will find the water on the par-3 island green 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass? Watch on Golf Channel and NBC to find out.
THE PLAYERS Championship TV Coverage Schedule (all times Eastern):
Monday
7am: Morning Drive
6pm: The Golf Fix
7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS
Tuesday
7am: Morning Drive
9am: Live From THE PLAYERS
7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS
Wednesday
7am: Morning Drive
9am: Live From THE PLAYERS
7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS
Thursday
7am: Morning Drive
9am: Live From THE PLAYERS
1pm: THE PLAYERS Championship Round 1 on Golf Channel
7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS
Friday
7am: Morning Drive
9am: Live From THE PLAYERS
1pm: THE PLAYERS Championship Round 2 on Golf Channel
7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS
Saturday
7am: Morning Drive
9am: Live From THE PLAYERS
2pm: THE PLAYERS Championship Round 3 on NBC
7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS
Sunday
7am: Morning Drive
9am: Live From THE PLAYERS
2pm: THE PLAYERS Championship on NBC
7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS