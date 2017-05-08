Golf TV Insider

2017 PLAYERS Championship TV Coverage

May 8, 2017

TPC Sawgrass and its infamous 17th hole will test the game’s best during THE PLAYERS. The season’s unofficial “fifth major”, THE PLAYERS is one of the most anticipated tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule. The field set to tee it up at TPC Sawgrass is one of the strongest of the year, with names like Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Jason Day.

How many balls will find the water on the par-3 island green 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass? Watch on Golf Channel and NBC to find out.

THE PLAYERS Championship TV Coverage Schedule (all times Eastern):

Monday

7am: Morning Drive  

6pm: The Golf Fix

7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS

 Tuesday

7am: Morning Drive  

9am: Live From THE PLAYERS

7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS

 Wednesday

7am: Morning Drive  

9am: Live From THE PLAYERS

7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS

 Thursday

7am: Morning Drive  

9am: Live From THE PLAYERS

1pm: THE PLAYERS Championship Round 1 on Golf Channel

7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS

Friday

7am: Morning Drive  

9am: Live From THE PLAYERS

1pm: THE PLAYERS Championship Round 2 on Golf Channel

7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS

 Saturday

7am: Morning Drive  

9am: Live From THE PLAYERS

2pm: THE PLAYERS Championship Round 3 on NBC

7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS

 Sunday

7am: Morning Drive  

9am: Live From THE PLAYERS

2pm: THE PLAYERS Championship on NBC

7pm: Live From THE PLAYERS

 

2017 The Players Championship

