Farmers Insurance Open TV Schedule: Tiger Woods Returns

January 25, 2017, 9:19 am

The New Year started a few weeks ago, but it starts for Tiger Woods this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he’s set to make his first tournament appearance of 2017! Woods, an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines, won the event in 2013, but will be tasked with holding his own against a strong field including Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson

The Farmers Insurance Open is one of the premier events on the PGA Tour schedule, and Golf Channel is making sure you don’t miss a minute of the action. Watch all four rounds live all week on Golf Channel and streaming. Join in on the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

 Farmers Insurance Tee Times and Leaderboard

 

Tournament Airtimes on Golf Channel (Eastern):

Thursday         3-7pm (Live) / 8pm-Midnight (Replay)

Friday              3-7pm (Live) / 8pm-Midnight (Replay)

Saturday          1-2:30pm (Live) / 7-11:30pm (Replay)

Sunday            1-2:30pm (Live) / 7:30pm-12:30am (Replay)    

