Farmers Insurance Open TV Schedule: Tiger Woods Returns

The New Year started a few weeks ago, but it starts for Tiger Woods this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he’s set to make his first tournament appearance of 2017! Woods, an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines, won the event in 2013, but will be tasked with holding his own against a strong field including Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

Farmers Insurance Tee Times and Leaderboard

Tournament Airtimes on Golf Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 3-7pm (Live) / 8pm-Midnight (Replay)

Friday 3-7pm (Live) / 8pm-Midnight (Replay)

Saturday 1-2:30pm (Live) / 7-11:30pm (Replay)

Sunday 1-2:30pm (Live) / 7:30pm-12:30am (Replay)