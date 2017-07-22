Golf TV Insider

Don't Miss WLD's Mile High Showdown

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 22, 2017, 5:44 am

RSS

Get ready for ‘Miller Time’ in Colorado.

The WLDA Tour will reach new heights in Denver when reigning Volvik World Long Drive Champion Joe Miller makes his 2017 season debut at the Mile High Showdown against 31 of the best in World Long Drive.

Last year, Tommy Hug won the inaugural title and defending won’t be easy. Twenty-eight of the top-30 in the Men’s World Long Drive Rankings will be in Park Hill Golf Club with one goal in mind: Drive it long.

This is the second of three televised events this season to air on Golf Channel in primetime, Tuesday July 25th at 7PM ET.

In addition to bragging rights, the Men’s Open Division field will be competing for a $50,000 purse which will award $20,000 to the 2017 Mile High Showdown champion.

Volvik World Long Drive Champion Joe Miller will face strong field in his first event of the 2017 WLDA season that includes World No. 1 Will Hogue, 2017 Clash in the Canyon Champion Ryan Reisbeck and Justin James, the only multiple winner on the WLDA this season.

 

Watch out for the ladies too in Colorado.

The Women’s Division will feature 16 of the longest ladies in golf vying for a $15,000 purse with $7,000 going to this year’s champion. This is the second tournament of the year for the Women.

Reigning Volvik Women’s Long Drive Champion Phillis Meti and 2017 Clash in the Canyon Women’s Champion Chloe Garner will be joined four-time past WLD champion Sandra Carlborg and rising star Troy Mullins – all of which advanced to the final four in Mesquite.

Morning Drive and Golf Central will prepare viewers for the Mile High Showdown through interviews and dedicated segments with competitors on the driving range in Denver, in addition to airing player profiles and features leading up to the competition.

Live coverage of the Mile High Showdown will air in primetime on Golf Channel from 7-9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25, with Golf Central previewing and recapping the event (9:30-10 p.m. ET). In addition, Golf Channel will air an encore telecast of the 2017 Clash in the Canyon (3:30-6 p.m. ET) leading into the live Golf Central at 6 p.m. ET.

Article Tags: 

world long drive mile high showdown

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Live blog, The Open: Day 3 at Royal Birkdale
The Open
Luck finds Spieth, and he takes advantage
Spieth leads The Open by two over Kuchar
Caddie's magic words put McIlroy back on track

Trending

Golf Channel App
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Bones: Bubba owes Phil plane wash from '90s match
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
Rahm recovers after controversial call to card 1-under
Shoulder pain: Sergio fights gorse, gorse wins
How to watch The Open on TV and online
Spieth's caddie opts to hang on to his club vetoes
Best of: Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret
Watch: Sergio hurts shoulder slamming club into gorse
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.