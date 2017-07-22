Don't Miss WLD's Mile High Showdown

Get ready for ‘Miller Time’ in Colorado.

The WLDA Tour will reach new heights in Denver when reigning Volvik World Long Drive Champion Joe Miller makes his 2017 season debut at the Mile High Showdown against 31 of the best in World Long Drive.

Last year, Tommy Hug won the inaugural title and defending won’t be easy. Twenty-eight of the top-30 in the Men’s World Long Drive Rankings will be in Park Hill Golf Club with one goal in mind: Drive it long.

This is the second of three televised events this season to air on Golf Channel in primetime, Tuesday July 25th at 7PM ET.

In addition to bragging rights, the Men’s Open Division field will be competing for a $50,000 purse which will award $20,000 to the 2017 Mile High Showdown champion.

Volvik World Long Drive Champion Joe Miller will face strong field in his first event of the 2017 WLDA season that includes World No. 1 Will Hogue, 2017 Clash in the Canyon Champion Ryan Reisbeck and Justin James, the only multiple winner on the WLDA this season.

Watch out for the ladies too in Colorado.

The Women’s Division will feature 16 of the longest ladies in golf vying for a $15,000 purse with $7,000 going to this year’s champion. This is the second tournament of the year for the Women.

Reigning Volvik Women’s Long Drive Champion Phillis Meti and 2017 Clash in the Canyon Women’s Champion Chloe Garner will be joined four-time past WLD champion Sandra Carlborg and rising star Troy Mullins – all of which advanced to the final four in Mesquite.

Morning Drive and Golf Central will prepare viewers for the Mile High Showdown through interviews and dedicated segments with competitors on the driving range in Denver, in addition to airing player profiles and features leading up to the competition.

Live coverage of the Mile High Showdown will air in primetime on Golf Channel from 7-9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25, with Golf Central previewing and recapping the event (9:30-10 p.m. ET). In addition, Golf Channel will air an encore telecast of the 2017 Clash in the Canyon (3:30-6 p.m. ET) leading into the live Golf Central at 6 p.m. ET.