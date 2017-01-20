Awkward Reporter hilariously interviews DJ, Stenson, others

The European Tour continues to impress with its off-beat interviews.

First there was little Billy taking down Rory McIlroy. Now we have the Awkward Reporter.

In the video, Nicolas Colsaerts and Chris Wood are in a control room directing a twitchy, ponytailed reporter who is asking star players questions at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The reporter talks to Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and Dustin Johnson, among others.

Highlights include asking Stenson the same question over and over, and introducing Dustin as “two-time major champion, winner of the Masters and the Open, Zach Johnson.”

It’s another must-see video.