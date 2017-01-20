Grill Room

Awkward Reporter hilariously interviews DJ, Stenson, others

By

Grill Room Team
January 20, 2017, 9:37 am

RSS

The European Tour continues to impress with its off-beat interviews.

First there was little Billy taking down Rory McIlroy. Now we have the Awkward Reporter.

In the video, Nicolas Colsaerts and Chris Wood are in a control room directing a twitchy, ponytailed reporter who is asking star players questions at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The reporter talks to Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and Dustin Johnson, among others.

Highlights include asking Stenson the same question over and over, and introducing Dustin as “two-time major champion, winner of the Masters and the Open, Zach Johnson.”

It’s another must-see video.

Article Tags: 

Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson, Rickie Fowler, Lee Westwood

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Mickelson opens with 'phenomenal' 68 at CareerBuilder
Best of: Donald Trump on the golf course
Feherty: Trump and political correctness
Wozniacki responds to Rory's comments: 'Move on'
Augusta National buys neighboring Pep Boys for $6.9M

Trending

The Social: Rory goes the truth route
Fowler on injury: Players can't live 'in a bubble'
Stricker already getting calls from Tiger
Thomas celebrates two wins with custom Range Rover
Aphibarnrat: Plays golf to buy shoes, watches
Westwood's girlfriend fills in for longtime caddie
Mickelson rusty but will play CareerBuilder
Players support music played on range in Abu Dhabi
Back specialist: McIlroy's injury rare for golfers
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.