Beef, Daly set for 'Birdie, Beer, Beef' triathlon?

Since winning his second PGA Tour title at the 2015 Byron Nelson, Steven Bowditch has had a tough time between the ropes. Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Bowditch posted a score of 80 or higher 15 times.

As such, he appears to be setting his sights on a different challenge: a "birdie, beer, and beef triathlon."

Bowditch proposed the event Thursday on Twitter, claiming Boo Weekley as his partner and challenging Andrew "Beef" Johnston to find one of his own:

Naturally, Beef called in a heavy-hitter, who seems interested:

I'm in @BeefGolf @MillerLite will b my sponsor u have @Arbys the DGA #drinkinggolfersassoc Board of Direc out of Arkansas will draw up rules https://t.co/oVOngu4oLu — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) December 15, 2016

We imagine the crew is looking for a golf course near a Waffle House attached to a bar with RV parking.