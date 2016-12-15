Beef, Daly set for 'Birdie, Beer, Beef' triathlon?

Since winning his second PGA Tour title at the 2015 Byron Nelson, Steven Bowditch has had a tough time between the ropes. Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Bowditch posted a score of 80 or higher 15 times.
As such, he appears to be setting his sights on a different challenge: a "birdie, beer, and beef triathlon."
Bowditch proposed the event Thursday on Twitter, claiming Boo Weekley as his partner and challenging Andrew "Beef" Johnston to find one of his own:
@bowdo83 @booweekley oh for sure. My partner will be @PGA_JohnDaly— Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) December 14, 2016
Naturally, Beef called in a heavy-hitter, who seems interested:
I'm in @BeefGolf @MillerLite will b my sponsor u have @Arbys the DGA #drinkinggolfersassoc Board of Direc out of Arkansas will draw up rules https://t.co/oVOngu4oLu— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) December 15, 2016
We imagine the crew is looking for a golf course near a Waffle House attached to a bar with RV parking.