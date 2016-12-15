Grill Room

Beef, Daly set for 'Birdie, Beer, Beef' triathlon?

Grill Room Team
December 15, 2016

Since winning his second PGA Tour title at the 2015 Byron Nelson, Steven Bowditch has had a tough time between the ropes. Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Bowditch posted a score of 80 or higher 15 times.

As such, he appears to be setting his sights on a different challenge: a "birdie, beer, and beef triathlon."

Bowditch proposed the event Thursday on Twitter, claiming Boo Weekley as his partner and challenging Andrew "Beef" Johnston to find one of his own:

Naturally, Beef called in a heavy-hitter, who seems interested:

We imagine the crew is looking for a golf course near a Waffle House attached to a bar with RV parking.

John Daly, Boo Weekley, Steven Bowditch, Andrew Johnston

