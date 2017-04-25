Beef signs guy's chest a la Happy Gilmore

Minus the fighting with a game show host on national television, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston may be the most Happy Gilmore-like figure in professional golf today.

They're both loveable figures with a cult-like following, they're both sponsored by fast food companies and now, they've both autographed people's bodies.

Beef was happy to oblige one man's request at last week's Valero Texas Open with an autograph on his chest, and then as he's known to do, followed it up with a hilarious tweet.

Not your usual autograph spot but @BeefGolf was willing to oblige @valerotxopen pic.twitter.com/bvKKQhVeMB — Mike McAllister (@PGATOUR_mikemc) April 23, 2017

Of course haha. Hope it don't wash offhttps://t.co/ZaCMtn0Rsq — Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) April 24, 2017

While there's no video of the event, here's the original for comparison: