Beef signs guy's chest a la Happy Gilmore

Grill Room Team
April 25, 2017, 11:40 am

Minus the fighting with a game show host on national television, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston may be the most Happy Gilmore-like figure in professional golf today.

They're both loveable figures with a cult-like following, they're both sponsored by fast food companies and now, they've both autographed people's bodies.

Beef was happy to oblige one man's request at last week's Valero Texas Open with an autograph on his chest, and then as he's known to do, followed it up with a hilarious tweet.

While there's no video of the event, here's the original for comparison:

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston

