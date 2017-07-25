Blair tweets picture from Tiger bunker at Glen Abbey

Tiger Woods' future in the game of golf is murky, to say the least, but his past remains as clear and unforgettable as ever.

Case in point, this tweet from Zac Blair on Tuesday ahead of this week's RBC Canadian Open.

Is @TigerWoods even real 6 iron 213 tucked pin over water ... 72nd hole #OkBye pic.twitter.com/lQ6lof6CRe — Zac Blair (@z_blair) July 25, 2017

That bunker should look plenty familiar. And just in case it doesn't, or you want to watch it again - you want to watch it again - you can relive Woods' closing birdie to win the 2000 Canadian Open right here.

The Canadian, it should be noted, was the last of Woods' nine PGA Tour in wins in 2000.