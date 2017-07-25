Grill Room

Blair tweets picture from Tiger bunker at Glen Abbey

July 25, 2017

Tiger Woods' future in the game of golf is murky, to say the least, but his past remains as clear and unforgettable as ever.

Case in point, this tweet from Zac Blair on Tuesday ahead of this week's RBC Canadian Open.

That bunker should look plenty familiar. And just in case it doesn't, or you want to watch it again - you want to watch it again - you can relive Woods' closing birdie to win the 2000 Canadian Open right here.

The Canadian, it should be noted, was the last of Woods' nine PGA Tour in wins in 2000.

Zac Blair, Tiger Woods, 2017 Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club

