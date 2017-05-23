Grill Room

Bradley, Snedeker talk smack over NHL Playoffs

Jason Crook
May 23, 2017, 12:00 pm

Brandt Snedeker and Keegan Bradley may not be BFFFFFFFFs, but they're certainly close enough to talk a little smack.

And that's exactly what they did on Twitter Monday.

Snedeker, who lives in Nashville, is all-in on the Nashville Predators, who advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in franchise history with a win over the Anaheim Ducks, and he called out noted Boston Bruins fan when they clinched their spot.

Bradley replied, immediately playing the Boston card, which is easy to do in the year 2017.

Snedeker came back swinging though, and confirmed he'll be at the final in some capacity.

We'll see if he gets on the ice this time or is relegated to seats like a regular fan.

Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker, Nashville Predators

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

