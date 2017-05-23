Bradley, Snedeker talk smack over NHL Playoffs

Brandt Snedeker and Keegan Bradley may not be BFFFFFFFFs, but they're certainly close enough to talk a little smack.

And that's exactly what they did on Twitter Monday.

Snedeker, who lives in Nashville, is all-in on the Nashville Predators, who advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in franchise history with a win over the Anaheim Ducks, and he called out noted Boston Bruins fan when they clinched their spot.

Bradley replied, immediately playing the Boston card, which is easy to do in the year 2017.

@BrandtSnedeker Boston fans don't celebrate conference championships. We're a title town.... You should enjoy this though. — Keegan Bradley (@Keegan_Bradley) May 23, 2017

Snedeker came back swinging though, and confirmed he'll be at the final in some capacity.

We'll see if he gets on the ice this time or is relegated to seats like a regular fan.

Just trying to get you back into hockey.. Haven't seen you tweet any #goals in awhile https://t.co/kvj5ewrxZ0 — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) May 23, 2017