Bubba to media: How did you play that hole today?

SOUTHPORT, England – Bubba Watson has a bit of a prickly past when it comes to answering questions from the media, but one would think after staying in contention at The Open following a second-round 72, he'd be happy to meet the press and discuss the possibility of trying to win his first major since the 2014 Masters.

Well ... one would be wrong.

Not only did Watson not want to answer questions in the first place, because those questions (from media members covering a golf tournament) are always the same (about the golf being played at a golf tournament), but he grew indignant the longer he talked, eventually falling back on the tried-and-true formula of asking the media members (who aren't playing in the golf tournament) how well they fared (in the golf tournament they are not participating in because they are not professional golfers).

"Well, let's not get it twisted now, I wasn't reluctant because I wasn't happy with my round. I just didn't want to come up here. It's the same questions every week. 'Hey, how do you feel about your round?' It was good," Watson said Friday. He continued when asked about one shot in particular: "Well, wayward, that's a tough word to say. There's a lot of wind out there. I don't know how you played that hole today but it's very difficult."

Difficult, yes that would be a perfect way to describe more than just Bubba's game on Friday at The Open.