Clemson coach Swinney falls for exploding ball trick

.@ClemsonFB's Dabo Swinney gets pranked at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge...#CFAPBGolf pic.twitter.com/6c9R3cj1Cf — ChickfilA Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) May 2, 2017

It doesn't matter whether you're one of the greatest sluggers in MLB history or a reigning college football national champion, everyone is susceptible to the ol' exploding golf ball trick.

Case in point, the head coach of the Clemson Tigers football team, Dabo Swinney.

Swinney was able to get his team focused enough to complete an epic comeback in January's title game against Alabama, but he was lacking some mental preparation on Tuesday as he didn't even notice when someone switched out his tee ball.

Must have left it all out there on the gridiron