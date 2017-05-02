Grill Room

Clemson coach Swinney falls for exploding ball trick

By

Jason Crook
May 2, 2017, 5:45 pm

RSS

It doesn't matter whether you're one of the greatest sluggers in MLB history or a reigning college football national champion, everyone is susceptible to the ol' exploding golf ball trick.

Case in point, the head coach of the Clemson Tigers football team, Dabo Swinney.

Swinney was able to get his team focused enough to complete an epic comeback in January's title game against Alabama, but he was lacking some mental preparation on Tuesday as he didn't even notice when someone switched out his tee ball.

Must have left it all out there on the gridiron

Article Tags: 

Dabo Swinney, Grill Room

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
The Social: Decisions, decisions ...
Social Snapshots: May 2017
D. Johnson grouped with Love, Haas at Wells Fargo
Stock Watch: A slow-play penalty NOW?
LPGA event offers sponsor invite via Twitter poll

Trending

Tour hands out first slow-play penalty in 22 years
Kerr tweets apology for playoff slow play
Poulter keeps PGA Tour card: 'Good news'
Randall's Rant: LPGA missed golden opportunity
LPGA event offers sponsor invite via Twitter poll
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Watch: Guy proves why you shouldn't hit from water
Blixt-Smith outlast Kisner-Brown in Zurich playoff
After Further Review: Don't play same hole 6 times
QB Rodgers spotted on golf date with model Rohrbach
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.