Crane called out on Twitter over alleged $6K putting contest loss

April 26, 2017, 11:20 am

Updated, April 27 at 2:47 p.m. ET:

Tom Gillis declared Thursday on Twitter that Ben Crane's alleged debt had been paid:

Updated, 3:02 p.m. ET:

According to Tom Gillis, the alleged matter will soon be settled:

Original story:

Former PGA Tour player Tom Gillis states specifically on Twitter that he abhors slow play. He also stated Wednesday on Twitter that he is not a fan of slow-play poster boy Ben Crane.

But it has nothing to do with Crane’s pace.

Gillis went on a multi-tweet rant alleging Crane owes his “friend” $6,000 for a lost putting contest. He then vaguely expounded by responding to some of his followers – a group that notably expanded throughout the morning.

Crane offered no comment when approached by GolfChannel.com during his pro-am at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Gillis never won on Tour and notably lost to Jordan Spieth in a playoff at the 2015 John Deere Classic. He played 12 events last year and earlier this year took a job as boys' golf coach at Pontiac Notre Dame Preparatory Academy in his native Michigan.

Ben Crane, Tom Gillis

