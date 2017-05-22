Cute kid who can't get the ball in the hole is all of us

If you've say you've never been this adorable kid on the golf course, you're a liar.

Amanda Blumenherst, a three-time NCAA National Player of the Year at Duke and current Golf Channel contributor, tweeted a video over the weekend of her toddler trying to get the ball in the hole.

And he's learning early on in life, sometimes it's just not that simple.

Blumenherst even used the perfect hashtag from Happy Gilmore, a movie her son will surely appreciate once he's old enough to watch it or it comes on TBS at 3 a.m. with all of the good parts edited out.

Much like Mr. Gilmore, the kid finally figured it out.