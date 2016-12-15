The day Craig Sager couldn't miss a putt

Former TNT sports reporter Craig Sager, who died Thursday at age 65 after a long battle with leukemia, didn't cover golf, but he was the subject of one of the great 19th-hole stories of all time.

According to the Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, Sager, Fox Sports Sun’s Jason Jackson and two buddies were playing at a course north of Milwaukee. Jackson picks up the story:

“It was one of those days where it was windy and 60 degrees and you could’ve just called it off, especially after living in South Florida — ‘Nah, this is a bad one. Let’s back off.’ And Craig was wearing shorts on this blustery, why-are-we-out-here day.

“Anyway, Craig Sager drank 26 Bud Lights in 18 holes and did not miss a putt. He two-putted maybe six greens, and everything else was in. We lost $70 each. It infuriated me. I don’t mind having a beverage after a round, right? But he kept having beers and I kept losing, and I thought, ‘I know this dude. This is a Midwestern man who has utter control of his constitution.’ There was no way.

“That was the day we really connected on a whole other level. When you play golf, you spend so much time out there and there are a lot of conversations. I’ll never forget that day. Ever.”