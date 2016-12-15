Grill Room

The day Craig Sager couldn't miss a putt

By

Grill Room Team
December 15, 2016, 4:10 pm

RSS

Former TNT sports reporter Craig Sager, who died Thursday at age 65 after a long battle with leukemia, didn't cover golf, but he was the subject of one of the great 19th-hole stories of all time.

According to the Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, Sager, Fox Sports Sun’s Jason Jackson and two buddies were playing at a course north of Milwaukee. Jackson picks up the story:

“It was one of those days where it was windy and 60 degrees and you could’ve just called it off, especially after living in South Florida — ‘Nah, this is a bad one. Let’s back off.’ And Craig was wearing shorts on this blustery, why-are-we-out-here day.

Photos: Golf's wildest dressers

“Anyway, Craig Sager drank 26 Bud Lights in 18 holes and did not miss a putt. He two-putted maybe six greens, and everything else was in. We lost $70 each. It infuriated me. I don’t mind having a beverage after a round, right? But he kept having beers and I kept losing, and I thought, ‘I know this dude. This is a Midwestern man who has utter control of his constitution.’ There was no way.

“That was the day we really connected on a whole other level. When you play golf, you spend so much time out there and there are a lot of conversations. I’ll never forget that day. Ever.”

Article Tags: 

Grill Room, Craig Sager

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Best of 2016: Controversies
Best of 2016: Major moments
Memorable moments from the 2016 majors
Social Snapshots: December 2016
My 2016 moment: U.S. realizes Ryder Cup win

Trending

Daly says he once threw $55,000 out his car window
Video: Guy tries shot off frozen pond, falls through
Report: FBI leaked information in Mickelson probe
Reports: McIlroy, Stoll to wed in April
Social Snapshots: December 2016
DJ and Paulina's son Tatum not impressed with Santa
Ko: Leadbetter split my decision - not parents'
Muirfield members 'banned' from bench by Edinburgh women
Notes: Spieth heading to bro's college basketball game
Spieth to focus on 'scoring irons' in 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.