Grill Room

Day splits Twitter apart with joggers, high-top shoes

By

Jason Crook
July 20, 2017, 1:45 pm

RSS

While he was good enough to stay in the early mix, Jason Day didn't exactly set the world on fire with an opening 1-under 69 at The Open. The Aussie's outfit however, well, that was a different story.

Day took to Royal Birkdale on Thursday in high-top Nike shoes and jogger pants, a look that Rickie Fowler has rocked in the past but in the wake of the LPGA's new dress code is no longer allowed on the women's tour.

Js for Day(s). #TheOpen (Swipe)

A post shared by Golf Channel (@golfchannel) on

Perhaps the most important opinion of the outfit was Day's (and his wife's as any married man can attest). They agreed it was a good look for the 29-year-old.

Got to wear the right pants and right shoe combo with it. If you wear golf shoes with these pants, they don't look that great. So they look all right with these shoes. I'm happy with them," the former PGA Championship winner said after his round. "They look good on TV. I just watched it on replay."

Michelle Wie, who often wears high-tops during competition, also approved:

Others though, to put it nicely, would've preferred Day wear more traditional golf attire:

So there you have it. Jason Day's first-round Open outfit, just the latest example that if you want an argument, look no further than Golf Twitter.

Article Tags: 

Jason Day, The Open 2017

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live blog, The Open: Day 1 at Royal Birkdale
The Open
Open start shows Spieth not just a great putter
Poulter (67) regains confidence, rekindles magic
Early action from Thursday at The Open

Trending

More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Golf Channel App
No driver for Phil; Frankenwood, 64-degree wedge in
LPGA only receives attention when controversy involved?
President Trump interfered with Day's Open prep
How to watch The Open on TV and online
R&A puts stop to players taking short cut on No. 9
Mickelson plans to ditch driver at Royal Birkdale
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.