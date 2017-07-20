Day splits Twitter apart with joggers, high-top shoes

While he was good enough to stay in the early mix, Jason Day didn't exactly set the world on fire with an opening 1-under 69 at The Open. The Aussie's outfit however, well, that was a different story.

Day took to Royal Birkdale on Thursday in high-top Nike shoes and jogger pants, a look that Rickie Fowler has rocked in the past but in the wake of the LPGA's new dress code is no longer allowed on the women's tour.

Perhaps the most important opinion of the outfit was Day's (and his wife's as any married man can attest). They agreed it was a good look for the 29-year-old.

Got to wear the right pants and right shoe combo with it. If you wear golf shoes with these pants, they don't look that great. So they look all right with these shoes. I'm happy with them," the former PGA Championship winner said after his round. "They look good on TV. I just watched it on replay."

Michelle Wie, who often wears high-tops during competition, also approved:

Others though, to put it nicely, would've preferred Day wear more traditional golf attire:

So there you have it. Jason Day's first-round Open outfit, just the latest example that if you want an argument, look no further than Golf Twitter.