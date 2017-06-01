Day sporting Cleveland Cavaliers-inspired shoes

Jason Day loves the Cleveland Cavaliers. His wife, Ellie, is a native Ohioan and the couple lives in Westerville.
You can see them courtside, where danger in the form of a diving LeBron James lurks.
To show his support in Cleveland’s bid to win back-to-back NBA titles, Jason Day is sporting Cav-themed shoes at the Memorial Tournament – in Columbus, Ohio.
Check them out.
Jason Day wearing Cavs themed spikes today at The Memorial in Ohio. Made by @nomadcustoms pic.twitter.com/Mmb161DWdE— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 1, 2017