Grill Room

Day sporting Cleveland Cavaliers-inspired shoes

By

Grill Room Team
June 1, 2017, 8:52 am

RSS

Jason Day loves the Cleveland Cavaliers. His wife, Ellie, is a native Ohioan and the couple lives in Westerville.

You can see them courtside, where danger in the form of a diving LeBron James lurks.

To show his support in Cleveland’s bid to win back-to-back NBA titles, Jason Day is sporting Cav-themed shoes at the Memorial Tournament – in Columbus, Ohio.

Check them out.

Article Tags: 

Jason Day, 2017 Memorial Tournament

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Video released of Woods' DUI arrest
Hoggard: More video expected; arraignment upcoming
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
Video takes Tiger's tale to new depths
Photos released of Woods' car during DUI arrest

Trending

DUI affidavit states Tiger asleep in parked car
Video released of Woods' DUI arrest
Dashcam video released of Tiger's DUI arrest
Photos: Tiger Woods' car during DUI arrest
Tiger Woods releases statement after arrest
Z. Johnson on strewn clubs: 'Not my proudest moment'
Photos released of Woods' car during DUI arrest
Jack on Tiger: 'He needs all our help'
Jack: Tiger 'couldn't stand up' days before surgery
Rosaforte: No alcohol involved, arraignment July 5
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.