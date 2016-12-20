DJ and Paulina's son Tatum not impressed with Santa

With famous parents like Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, it should come as no surprise that Tatum Gretzky-Johnson knows how to steal a show. In fact, he did it earlier this year when he swiped Jordan Spieth's putter at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He was at it again during his first trip to meet Santa Claus, doing the exact opposite of what most kids would do ... turn and run from jolly old St. Nick.

Paulina posted the hilarious video to her Instagram story, captured above by TMZ Sports.

The almost-2-year-old was either terrified beyond belief or so spoiled he doesn't need to worry about staying on the "nice" list.

We're guessing maybe a little bit of both.