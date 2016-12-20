Grill Room

DJ and Paulina's son Tatum not impressed with Santa

By

Grill Room Team
December 20, 2016, 6:20 pm

RSS

With famous parents like Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, it should come as no surprise that Tatum Gretzky-Johnson knows how to steal a show. In fact, he did it earlier this year when he swiped Jordan Spieth's putter at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He was at it again during his first trip to meet Santa Claus, doing the exact opposite of what most kids would do ... turn and run from jolly old St. Nick.

Paulina posted the hilarious video to her Instagram story, captured above by TMZ Sports.

The almost-2-year-old was either terrified beyond belief or so spoiled he doesn't need to worry about staying on the "nice" list.

We're guessing maybe a little bit of both.

Article Tags: 

Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Best of 2016: Controversies
Best of 2016: Major moments
Memorable moments from the 2016 majors
Social Snapshots: December 2016
My 2016 moment: U.S. realizes Ryder Cup win

Trending

Daly says he once threw $55,000 out his car window
Video: Guy tries shot off frozen pond, falls through
Report: FBI leaked information in Mickelson probe
Reports: McIlroy, Stoll to wed in April
Social Snapshots: December 2016
DJ and Paulina's son Tatum not impressed with Santa
Ko: Leadbetter split my decision - not parents'
Muirfield members 'banned' from bench by Edinburgh women
Notes: Spieth heading to bro's college basketball game
Spieth to focus on 'scoring irons' in 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.