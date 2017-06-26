Grill Room

Donald pleas for short courses in wake of Erin Hills

By

Jason Crook
June 26, 2017, 12:30 pm

Luke Donald wasn't in the field at the U.S. Open, and he missed the cut at last week's Travelers Championship, but he was struck by the irony of the winning scores enough to tweet about it after Jordan Spieth's dramatic victory on Sunday.

The former world No. 1 noted that the winning score at TPC River Highlands was four strokes higher than at Erin Hills, which played as the longest course in U.S. Open history.

He followed it up with another tweet about the problem of long courses, noting pace of play, an issue golf has been dealing with for some time.

This logic, of course, flies in the face of other outspoken voices in the game, who want to see longer courses as players continue to hit the ball farther.

But hey, Donald has the scoreboard on his side this week.

Luke Donald, 2017 U.S. Open, Erin Hills, 2017 Travelers Championship

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

