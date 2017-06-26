Donald pleas for short courses in wake of Erin Hills

Luke Donald wasn't in the field at the U.S. Open, and he missed the cut at last week's Travelers Championship, but he was struck by the irony of the winning scores enough to tweet about it after Jordan Spieth's dramatic victory on Sunday.

The former world No. 1 noted that the winning score at TPC River Highlands was four strokes higher than at Erin Hills, which played as the longest course in U.S. Open history.

Love that -12 won this week on a 6850 yard course, last week at Erin Hills 7650 yards & -16 wins. Making courses long isn't the answer! — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 25, 2017

He followed it up with another tweet about the problem of long courses, noting pace of play, an issue golf has been dealing with for some time.

Because the major problem with long golf courses is that they take longer to play! https://t.co/S83YHt8Z51 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 25, 2017

This logic, of course, flies in the face of other outspoken voices in the game, who want to see longer courses as players continue to hit the ball farther.

But hey, Donald has the scoreboard on his side this week.