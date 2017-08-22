Don't be this guy who set himself on fire with trick shot

In the year 2017, people will do just about anything for the sake of a viral video. That inevitably leads to something going wrong, which practically ensures the video will go viral ... for all the wrong reasons.

Case in point, this video posted to the Golf Gods Instagram account which features a guy attempting a trick shot in which the golf ball is on fire.

If for some reason you're still reading these words and didn't just skip down below and hit the play button already, it does not turn out well for our brave trick-shot artist.

Holy shit balls!! - @hutchy108 #golfgods #fireball #fore @golfgodsgc A post shared by Golf Gods (@golf_gods) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Possibly the only thing going for this guy? Well, he did do the trick shot near a body of water so he could immediately out the flames that had engulfed his body. Credit where credit is due.