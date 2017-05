Talk about a hole-in-one.

Sure there was no tower or evil Shooter McGavin watching over, but this guy's putt that was uploaded to Reddit on Friday was pretty impressive. And he only used one hand. Imagine what he could do with two.

Off one rock, then off another rock ... in the hole. Sorcery.

"Hit it around the tower, sink your putt, and we will go to sudden death" ... "No I'll just beat him now" @foreplaypod A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on May 19, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Here's Mr. Gilmore's iconic putt that won him a gold jacket for comparison.