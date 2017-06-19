Dufner defends Thomas' 63, low scores at U.S. Open

Jason Dufner is known for not showing much emotion on the golf course, but he had a passionate response to those complaining about the low scores at the U.S. Open, including Justin Thomas' record-setting 63 on Saturday.

Dufner, who has his own 63 in a major, couldn't sit back while some, including Johnny Miller, marginalized his friend Thomas' 9-under 63 in Round 3 at Erin Hills.

He took to Twitter to state his case.

My boy @JustinThomas34 shoots a 63 at us open, and all I see and hear is comparisons to another 63 that happened 44years ago. #exhausting — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

He went on to defend all the low scores at the U.S. Open, saying, among other things, that while the USGA might not like it, all the players can do is play the course they're presented with.

The challenge today for the leaders will be dealing with the enormity of winning the US Open. The course presents no "fear" for them. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

And usga will push the narrative they are with low scores etc.but in reality they can't stand to watch guys club twirl 3woods to 5ft. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

Even if the wind picks up,some of the guys will be able to handle the course very well today. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

And whoever wins today deserves it.I don't wanna hear that it's "not a us open"narrative bc of the scores.the players just showed up to play — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

Should be fairly exciting golf today, lots of names close to the lead.. anybody within 5 or 6 of the lead score can win.. #wegotaction — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

And if you like "old fashion" US Open's we have 3 historically great venues coming up for that. #getoffmylawn — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

Between firing off takes and returning to the winner's circle, it's safe to say Duf Daddy is officially back.