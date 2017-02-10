Florida man fights off 10-foot gator with putter

Grill Room

We've seen some monster alligators on golf courses in recent years, but mostly from a safe distance.

That wasn't the case for Tony Aarts, who got up close and personal with a gator in Florida, but managed to fight it off with his putter.

CBS46 News

According to WINK News, Aarts was playing at Magnolia Landing Golf and Country Club in North Fort Myers on Thursday when a gator grabbed him by the foot and dragged him into the water.

Aarts, who happened to be holding his putter at the time of the attack, used it to his advantage, hitting the 10-foot reptile until it let him go.

"I remember having a club in my hand, and as soon as he had me in the water up to my waist, I started hitting him over the head," Aarts told WINK. "I started hitting him in the eye socket, I hit him three times and he let go of my foot. So I crawled back and by that time the guys... they were there."

So, besides pace of play, now you have another reason to be ready to hit your next shot.

"I guess a golfer should always keep a club in his hand," Aarts said.

