Former Tour player makes ace, swims to get ball

June 29, 2017, 9:29 am

Former PGA and European tour pro John Morgan made a hole-in-one and jumped in a pond on his way to retrieve the ball. Imagine what he would have done if he had been eligible for the £100,000 prize.

Twenty-six participants competed in the Albrate Shoot-out at Cumberwell Park's (UK) new par-3 course. None made an ace, so none collected the hundred grand. That's when Sky Sports commentator Morgan decided to give it a shot on the 170-yard hole.

And this happened:

