Former Tour player makes ace, swims to get ball

Former PGA and European tour pro John Morgan made a hole-in-one and jumped in a pond on his way to retrieve the ball. Imagine what he would have done if he had been eligible for the £100,000 prize.
Twenty-six participants competed in the Albrate Shoot-out at Cumberwell Park's (UK) new par-3 course. None made an ace, so none collected the hundred grand. That's when Sky Sports commentator Morgan decided to give it a shot on the 170-yard hole.
And this happened:
JOHN MORGAN ACE: After the £100,000 @Ablrate Shoot-Out @CumberwellPark, @jemorgan77 decided to try his luck - guess what happened next. pic.twitter.com/h45P6YuWnI— PGA EuroPro Tour (@PGAEuroProTour) June 28, 2017