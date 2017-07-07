Garcia, with financee and green jacket, at Wimbledon

If you’re going to sit in the Royal Box at Wimbledon a jacket is required. Fortunately for Sergio Garcia, he obtained a new one a few months ago.

Masters champion Garcia, wearing his green jacket, and fiancée Angela Akins took in some Grand Slam tennis on Friday. Watching from the elite station on Centre Court, they reportedly witnessed Victoria Azarenka defeat Heather Watson. Next up was fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal vs. Karen Khachanov, followed by Britain’s Andy Murray vs. Fabio Fognini.

