Grill Room

Garcia, with financee and green jacket, at Wimbledon

By

Grill Room Team
July 7, 2017, 11:44 am

RSS

If you’re going to sit in the Royal Box at Wimbledon a jacket is required. Fortunately for Sergio Garcia, he obtained a new one a few months ago.

Masters champion Garcia, wearing his green jacket, and fiancée Angela Akins took in some Grand Slam tennis on Friday. Watching from the elite station on Centre Court, they reportedly witnessed Victoria Azarenka defeat Heather Watson. Next up was fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal vs. Karen Khachanov, followed by Britain’s Andy Murray vs. Fabio Fognini.

Click here or on the image below to check out images of Garcia and Akins, including their brush with soccer legend David Beckham, in our Top Photos gallery.

And click here or on the image below for more images of professional golfers at Wimbledon, over the years.

Article Tags: 

Grill Room

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
'Frustrated' McIlroy misses Irish Open cut
The Greenbrier Classic
Garcia, with financee and green jacket, at Wimbledon
Rahm, working on temper, contending at Irish
Bones 'absolutely overjoyed' for second act of career

Trending

McIlroy hands Twitter to wife after Elkington spat
Mackay joins Golf Channel as on-course reporter
'Intent' the anchoring get-out-of-jail-free card
Spieth skipping John Deere for second straight year
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Miss America 2015, on and off the course
Hall of Fame lesson: Couples gives wedge play secrets
Mackay on TV gig: 'I was ready for new challenge'
Golf couples
Richman: How to gain distance with limited flexibility
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.