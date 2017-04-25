Goggin burns United after airline breaks his clubs

Leave it to Australian pro Matt Goggin to add some fuel to the dumpster fire that has been United Airlines' recent public relations.

After kicking some girls off a flight over their choice to wear leggings, then forcibly removing and bloodying a passenger who wouldn't give up his seat in an infamous viral video, and throwing another couple off a plane who were trying to get to their own wedding, it hasn't been a banner year for the airline.

And now comes this egregious error when it comes to handling a passenger's golf clubs.

First time in 20+ years I've opened my bag to find this... I was going to complain but I must admit I'm a little intimidated by @united pic.twitter.com/bmKwquMqb1 — Mat Goggin (@MatGoggin) April 24, 2017

Goggin, the 42-year-old who has nine professional wins, including five on the Web.com Tour, went to pick up his clubs after a recent flight only to find his driver and two other woods snapped in half.

Of course, the irony wasn't lost on Goggin, who made sure to hit United with a subtle burn of his own.