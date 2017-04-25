Grill Room

Goggin burns United after airline breaks his clubs

By

Jason Crook
April 25, 2017, 1:45 pm

RSS

Leave it to Australian pro Matt Goggin to add some fuel to the dumpster fire that has been United Airlines' recent public relations.

After kicking some girls off a flight over their choice to wear leggings, then forcibly removing and bloodying a passenger who wouldn't give up his seat in an infamous viral video, and throwing another couple off a plane who were trying to get to their own wedding, it hasn't been a banner year for the airline.

And now comes this egregious error when it comes to handling a passenger's golf clubs.

Goggin, the 42-year-old who has nine professional wins, including five on the Web.com Tour, went to pick up his clubs after a recent flight only to find his driver and two other woods snapped in half.

Of course, the irony wasn't lost on Goggin, who made sure to hit United with a subtle burn of his own.

Article Tags: 

Mathew Goggin

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
PGA Tour players on Rules decision: It's a start
New decision limits video, allows reasonable judgement
Adams: New decision not vindication for Lexi
The Social: It takes two to tango
Social Snapshots: April 2017

Trending

Fulton: Tips for launching it high with the driver
Noren headlines list of year-end Masters invitees
Bama's Lovelady on playing the Web.com Tour
The Golf Fix: Perfect the takeaway
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Video: Spieth wins hole with sand shot after calling it
Social media stars at Dubai Ladies Masters
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
USC, UCLA, Duke on top after Day 3 at women's NCAAs
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.