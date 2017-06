Despite a missed cut at last week's U.S. Open, it's good to be Dustin Johnson.

He's sitting comfortably atop the world rankings thanks to three wins earlier this year, he's happily engaged to Paulina Gretzky and he's the proud dad of a(nother) new baby boy, River.

Johnson celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday, part of which his fiancée documented on Instagram with their other son, Tatum.

Happy Birthday @djohnsonpga A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

