Happy Birthday, John! Daly turns 51

Grill Room Team
April 28, 2017, 8:20 am

John Daly turned 51 years old on Thursday. It seems like just yesterday he was playing the ultimate underdog role, winning the 1991 PGA Champinship, and following it up with an Open win four years later.

Long John entertains the masses to this day, whether he's hitting a ball out of David Feherty's mouth or wearing SpongeBob SquarePants trousers or tossing his clubs into Lake Michigan.

So join us in wishing a Happy Birthday to Wild Thing, by reminiscing on his career in photos by clicking here, or on the image below:

John Daly

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

