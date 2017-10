It seems like just yesterday that Michelle Wie broke onto the scene as a teenager with monster expectations. Since then she's become one of the most popular faces of the LPGA, a four-time winner and U.S. Open champion and a staple on the U.S. Solheim Cup team.

So feel free to take a stroll down memory lane as we wish the Big Wiesy a happy birthday with a look back on her career in photos by clicking here, or on the image below.