Grill Room

Happy Birthday, Rory! McIlroy turns 28

By

Grill Room Team
May 4, 2017, 8:00 am

RSS

It's hard to believe Rory McIlroy is already 28 years old. The guy who used to go by "Wee-Mac" is all grown up. He's got four major titles, 22 wins worldwide, has become a stalwart on the European Ryder Cup team and just recently got married to Erica Stoll in a lavish castle wedding in his native Ireland.

The sky is the limit for McIlroy going forward, and as he celebrates his birthday, check out his career in photos, so far, by clicking here or on the image below.

And check out the photos of McIlroy, and his beautiful new bride, Erica, by clicking here or on the image below.

Article Tags: 

Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

