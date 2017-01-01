Happy New Year! Pros ring in 2017 on social media

The PGA Tour season kicks off next week in Kapalua, but before the pros head back to the course they passed along New Year's wishes on social media:

2016 was full of life changing memories and events! Jumping into 2017 with enthusiasm and full faith in the Lord for what's in store! #2017 pic.twitter.com/EIQaeZpcdT — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) January 1, 2017

Happy New Year everyone... Wishing you a fantastic 2017. Let's make it a year to remember. pic.twitter.com/hzht7sQy0M — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) January 1, 2017

Happy New Year! 2017 here we come...may your next twelve months be blessed. — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) January 1, 2017

Here is to an awesome 2017!!! It's 822pm in Hawaii and I feel like I am in NYC... #bedtime #kidsmakeuold — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) January 1, 2017

Have a safe and wonderful last night in 2016! And I can't wait to share an amazing 2017 with all of you #blessed #sothankful pic.twitter.com/i8zezQlUOS — Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) January 1, 2017

Happy New Year's ! 2016 was an amazing year @kspann25 hope 2017 will be even better! pic.twitter.com/T3z3JbaYYU — Brittany Lang (@blanggolf) January 1, 2017