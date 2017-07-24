Hey, Phil: Jordan's allowed in the locker room now

It looks like Phil Mickelson won't be allowed to yell at Jordan Spieth anymore - at least not at The Open.

This already-funny story from The Telegraph earlier this week at Royal Birkdale has taken an ironic turn with Spieth claiming the claret jug on Sunday:

The 47-year-old was in his normal playful demenaour, spotting Jordan Spieth walking into the wrong section of the locker room and telling his young countryman: “This right here is for past champions."

Well, Phil, look who's in the champion's locker room now.