Grill Room

Hi, Justin Thomas - talk about Jordan Spieth

By

Nick Menta
October 23, 2017, 10:30 am

RSS

Justin Thomas has won six PGA Tour events in the last year.

He shot a 59 in Hawaii.

He carded a U.S. Open 63 at Erin Hills.

He picked up his first major title at the PGA at Quail Hollow.

He won a playoff event at the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston.

He walked away from East Lake with the FedExCup.

He is the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year.

He is not, however, Jordan Spieth ... and this existential quandary appeared somewhat difficult to reconcile for the assembled media at the CJ Cup in South Korea, where Thomas topped Marc Leishman in a playoff on Sunday for his third win in Asia in as many seasons.

Here is an exchange between Thomas and a reporter following Saturday's third round @ Nine Bridges.

Q: Jason Day mentioned that he has never seen winds like this before. Are you used to such windy conditions? If you were to give Jordan Spieth any advice playing on this course, what would you say?

Justin Thomas: Jordan has played a lot of golf in the wind. He doesn’t need advice from me to help him. In terms of the wind, all of us have played in the wind this strong. It’s just that I’ve never played in a place where it bounces around and switches as much as it does here. I
think because of all the trees, how often you are down going through the trees around the greens, it bounces off of them a lot. It really switches quite often. It’s really difficult to chip and putt because it’s true the fact that your putts can totally change the break with the wind
changing or your chips can get up in the air and catch a gust and go one way or the other. It really is a huge difference. It is definitely one of the most difficult conditions I’ve played in.

In a vaccuum, that question seems oddly considered but fairly harmless. It's only once you read this notably shorter exchange from Sunday - after Thomas had just won, mind you - that we get to the heart of the matter.

Q: If you were to come back next year would you convince your good friend Jordan Spieth to come with you?

Justin Thomas: I don’t care what he does.

Is it funnier if it's the same person asking both questions, or different people equally concerned with Spieth? I can't decide.

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Monday Scramble: Win and where
Thomas caps torrid 12-month run with CJ Cup win
Garcia gets first win since Masters at Valderrama
Garcia dedicates victory to Angela and baby on the way
Ji gets first LPGA win since 2009 U.S. Women's Open

Trending

No regrets for Leishman after CJ Cup playoff loss
Bryan penalized when caddie touches moving ball
Watch: Thomas hits 461-yard drive ... off cart path
Major rules controversy leads to official's resignation
Watch: McCarron incurs rare penalty, busts driver
Creamer announces season-ending wrist surgery
Donaldson keeps card, walks in pool, suggests getting hammered
Watch: Thomas uses a stymie technique
Best Lessons Ever: Mickelson's tips for firm bunker lies
Thomas tops Leishman in CJ Cup playoff
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.