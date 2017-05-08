J.R. Smith only watching Golf Channel as Cavs roll

We already know Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith is a big fan of golf, almost as big of a fan as he is of not wearing a shirt.

But apparently, he likes golf so much that he doesn't have time to watch anything else on TV, including the teams he may get matched up against going forward in the NBA playoffs.

Fresh off a sweep of Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Smith was asked about watching other playoff games (3:30 mark of the vieo above). Spoiler alert, he doesn't.

With the way things are looking, it will be a while before Smith can get back on the course again himself. His Cavaliers are the favorites to meet the golf-loving Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the third-straight year.