Grill Room

J.R. Smith only watching Golf Channel as Cavs roll

By

Jason Crook
May 8, 2017, 7:00 pm

RSS

We already know Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith is a big fan of golf, almost as big of a fan as he is of not wearing a shirt.

But apparently, he likes golf so much that he doesn't have time to watch anything else on TV, including the teams he may get matched up against going forward in the NBA playoffs.

Fresh off a sweep of Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Smith was asked about watching other playoff games (3:30 mark of the vieo above). Spoiler alert, he doesn't.

With the way things are looking, it will be a while before Smith can get back on the course again himself. His Cavaliers are the favorites to meet the golf-loving Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the third-straight year.

Article Tags: 

J.R. Smith, Cleveland Cavaliers, Grill Room

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Monday Scramble: Do it on the Daly
D. Johnson grouped with McIlroy, Thomas at Players
Randall's Rant: Tour needs Sixes appeal
Daly's Champions win a victory for fans, tour
Harman refuses to be overlooked

Trending

U.S. Open local qualifying results
Daly's Champions win a victory for fans, tour
Report: Murray fires caddie mid-round at Wells Fargo
Golfers and athletes at the Kentucky Derby
Daly leads by 1, seeking first win since 2004
Daly wins first Champions title at Insperity
Watch: Daly, friends celebrate first Champions win
Reed not playing by the green-reading book
Kim denies Lexi back-to-back Japanese major titles
Harman birdies 18 to edge DJ, Perez at Wells Fargo
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.