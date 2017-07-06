Kang pays beautiful tribute to late father at gravesite

In the moments after her breakthrough major win at the 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Danielle Kang said the victory was a family affair and that she wished her late father could've been there to see it.

Kang's father, K.S. Kang, caddied for her U.S. Women’s amateur victories in 2010 and ‘11. He passed away after a battle with brain and lung cancer during her second LPGA season.

On Thursday, Kang posted a touching tribute to her father on Instagram from his gravesite, where she brought some flowers, some of his favorite things and items from her major win, including the (stolen) caddie bib.

We Did It Cole surprised me by bringing the caddy bib for my dad... (fyi he stole it) A post shared by Danielle Kang (@daniellekang) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Kang's victory came just a few week's after Father's Day, when she shared this photo of the two of them with a caption that reads, "I know you're with me every step of the way."