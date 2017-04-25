Grill Room

Kaufman asked if he's old enough to sit in exit row

By

Grill Room Team
April 25, 2017, 10:50 am

RSS

Smylie Kaufman may be a PGA Tour winner, but apparently it takes more than that to get you some respect when flying commercially.

Kaufman flew Southwest Airlines to this week's Zurich  Classic of New Orleans, and the baby-faced 25-year-old with a beer sponsorship tweeted that he was asked if he was old enough to sit in the exit row ... for the third straight time.

Which led to this fantastic exchange with buddy Justin Thomas:

Kaufman eventually did make it to New Orleans, and resumed the life of a PGA Tour player, getting to do things like hang out with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and making half court shots at the New Orleans Pelicans practice facility.

All things considered, not a terrible trade-off.

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

