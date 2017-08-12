Breaking: Kaufman not on spring break, now engaged

Contrary to popular belief, Smylie Kaufman doesn't live at Bakers Bay in the Bahamas and appear once a year when his friends come to town for spring break.

The unanimous MVP of the #SB2K crew has been grinding it out just like any other PGA Tour player this year, but unfortunately for him, not well enough to qualify for this week's PGA Championship.

Instead, Kaufman spent Friday of the year's final major proposing to his girlfriend Francie, and (bonus!) she said yes.

This will forever be my favorite fairway! I can't wait to marry you, Smylie Kaufman! #fairwayfinds A post shared by Francie (@fairwayfinds) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

And where does a 25-year-old Tour player who is not in the Bahamas propose? On a golf course, of course.

Getting hitched, so hot right now. Getting hitched.