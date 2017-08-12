Grill Room

Breaking: Kaufman not on spring break, now engaged

By

Jason Crook
August 12, 2017, 5:20 pm

RSS

Contrary to popular belief, Smylie Kaufman doesn't live at Bakers Bay in the Bahamas and appear once a year when his friends come to town for spring break.

The unanimous MVP of the #SB2K crew has been grinding it out just like any other PGA Tour player this year, but unfortunately for him, not well enough to qualify for this week's PGA Championship.

Instead, Kaufman spent Friday of the year's final major proposing to his girlfriend Francie, and (bonus!) she said yes.

This will forever be my favorite fairway! I can't wait to marry you, Smylie Kaufman! #fairwayfinds

A post shared by Francie (@fairwayfinds) on

And where does a 25-year-old Tour player who is not in the Bahamas propose? On a golf course, of course.

Getting hitched, so hot right now. Getting hitched.

Article Tags: 

Smylie Kaufman, Grill Room, #SB2K17

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Kisner leads Matsuyama, Stroud by one at PGA
Spieth: PGA is going to be toughest leg of Grand Slam
Quail Hollow member Simpson: 'Too tough for a PGA'
Watch: DeLaet almost aces par 4 at Quail Hollow
Live blog, PGA Champ.: Day 3 at Quail Hollow

Trending

Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Watch: Rory + Trackman on the range is mesmerizing
Willett hires Foley, loses PGA Tour status
Ain't life grand? Spieth feeling no slam pressure
Unforgettable: The Traden Karch story
Koepka bloodies marshal with drive, signs glove
Controversial LET CEO Khodabakhsh out
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Daly triples final hole to ruin opening PGA round
Remember when: Kisner suspended for cart racing
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.