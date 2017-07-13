Grill Room

Koepka goes from All-Star Game to ESPYs

By

Grill Room Team
July 13, 2017, 10:59 am

RSS

It's been a busy lead-up to The Open for U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka. This week has included a workout on Monday.

A Tuesday trip to Miami for the MLB All-Star Game, in which Joe Buck joked around about his relationship status.

And, on Wednesday, an appearance with his girlfriend at the ESPYs in Los Angeles.

Now off to Southport, England, where he will compete in his first major championship as a major champion.

Article Tags: 

Brooks Koepka

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
U.S. Women's Open
Rough start derails McIlroy at Scottish Open
Fowler flawless, shares early lead at Scottish Open
Davis: Don't know if Trump will show for U.S. Women's Open
Daly visits President Trump in Oval Office

Trending

Florida man diving for golf balls attacked by gator
Report: President Trump threatened lawsuit against USGA
After Trump comment, Lincicome taking Twitter break
Piercy withdraws from Open, replaced by Lahiri
Best of: Blair O'Neal through the years
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Rahm, Langer playing by the Rules
Davis' absence a big miss for women's golf
Best of: Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill
Assistant pro closes eagle-eagle, qualifies for Deere
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.