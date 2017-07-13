Koepka goes from All-Star Game to ESPYs

It's been a busy lead-up to The Open for U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka. This week has included a workout on Monday.

Nice surprise as @bkoepka brought in the @usopengolf trophy when he came in to train today. Awesome! pic.twitter.com/XIESr1cFFg — Joey Diovisalvi (@CoachJoeyD) July 11, 2017

A Tuesday trip to Miami for the MLB All-Star Game, in which Joe Buck joked around about his relationship status.

Brooks Koepka came to the booth to personally tell me who he is with tonight at the All Star Game. He is thorough. pic.twitter.com/nwnIEExRka — Joe Buck (@Buck) July 11, 2017

And, on Wednesday, an appearance with his girlfriend at the ESPYs in Los Angeles.

James Franco -- ah, sorry -- Brooks Koepka and gf Jena Sims looking dapper at the @ESPYS last night. pic.twitter.com/Q0Wghj1rkd — Marika Washchyshyn (@Marika_AW) July 13, 2017

Now off to Southport, England, where he will compete in his first major championship as a major champion.