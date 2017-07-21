Grill Room

Lexi mocks LPGA attire policy with Instagram pic

By

Grill Room Team
July 21, 2017, 11:00 am

RSS

The LPGA instituted a stricter dress code this week, and like anything new in the golf world, it has created a bit of a stir.

Opinions both for and against the new guidelines have been shared since the LPGA's announcement last week, but perhaps the best commentary came from one of the game's most prominent players, 22-year-old Lexi Thompson.

Thompson shared a photo of herself complying with the new dress code policy on Instagram, wearing garb from the early 1900s from a photoshoot she did back in 2016 in advance of golf's return to the Olympics.

Got my new #LPGA dress code compliant outfit ready to go! #throwbackthursday #kidding #funny #joke

A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on

“I don’t know how they played golf in those outfits, especially if it was hot out. I was wearing at least two layers on top and bottom, and a jacket on top, which was very restrictive on the back," Thompson said at the time. "I took a swing with a very old club and it’s made of totally different material. It was made of wood back then and now it’s graphite. I don’t know how my swing would have done with those clubs back then.”

Thompson made sure to hashtag the post with #kidding, #funny and #joke, but you know what they say - there is a grain of truth in every joke.

Article Tags: 

Lexi Thompson

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live blog, The Open: Day 2 at Royal Birkdale
The Open
Watch: Sergio hurts shoulder slamming club into gorse
McIlroy (68) scrambles his way into the mix
Phil misses Open cut but does so with 'flair'

Trending

Golf Channel App
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Bones: Bubba owes Phil plane wash from '90s match
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
President Trump interfered with Day's Open prep
LPGA only receives attention when controversy involved?
Rahm recovers after controversial call to card 1-under
Best of: Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret
No driver for Phil; Frankenwood, 64-degree wedge in
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.