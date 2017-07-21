Lexi mocks LPGA attire policy with Instagram pic

The LPGA instituted a stricter dress code this week, and like anything new in the golf world, it has created a bit of a stir.

Opinions both for and against the new guidelines have been shared since the LPGA's announcement last week, but perhaps the best commentary came from one of the game's most prominent players, 22-year-old Lexi Thompson.

Thompson shared a photo of herself complying with the new dress code policy on Instagram, wearing garb from the early 1900s from a photoshoot she did back in 2016 in advance of golf's return to the Olympics.

Got my new #LPGA dress code compliant outfit ready to go! #throwbackthursday #kidding #funny #joke A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

“I don’t know how they played golf in those outfits, especially if it was hot out. I was wearing at least two layers on top and bottom, and a jacket on top, which was very restrictive on the back," Thompson said at the time. "I took a swing with a very old club and it’s made of totally different material. It was made of wood back then and now it’s graphite. I don’t know how my swing would have done with those clubs back then.”

Thompson made sure to hashtag the post with #kidding, #funny and #joke, but you know what they say - there is a grain of truth in every joke.