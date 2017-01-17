Lexi pays tribute to Ali by recreating iconic photo

Tuesday, Jan. 17, would have been the late Muhammad Ali's 75th birthday.
Lexi Thompson took to social media to pay tribute to the boxing legend and social icon by recreating one of his most famous photos.
Ali's underwater shot was part of a collection by photographer Flip Schulke in a Miami pool in 1961 for Life magazine.
Don't count the days, make the days count.-Muhammad Ali ☝Thoughts on his 75th Bday! #RIPAli Photo Inspiration: #FlipSchulke #Miami #1961 pic.twitter.com/RQxkX4hUpi— Lexi Thompson (@Lexi) January 17, 2017