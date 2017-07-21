Grill Room

Lil' Poults beats lil' Daly in side match at The Open

By

Jason Crook
July 21, 2017, 3:40 pm

RSS

Ian Poulter followed up his opening 67 at Royal Birkdale with a Friday 70 and sits just three shots off The Open lead heading into the weekend.

But one Poulter has already bagged a win during Open week. That would be Luke Poulter.

The elder Poulter took to Twitter Thursday night to let the world know his son had beaten John Daly's son, John Jr., in an eight-hole match at nearby Southport & Ainsdale Golf Club after the first round of The Open.

Poulter expanded on the match between the two mini-mes on Friday after his round, saying 20 pounds exchanged hands and his son wasn't letting Daly's kid off easy:

"He actually went out to play golf with John Daly's lad last night. So he played eight holes, and there was a little matchup and he managed to be successful in his little match." Said Poulter. "So he'd come home pretty pumped last night and was excited to play some good golf.

"No, they were - well, one was very upset when he'd come back in the house, and unfortunately that was little John. But Luke was kind of rubbing it in, as he took a 20 pound note from him. So poor little John was not best pleased."

When asked where his son may have learned to rub it in, Poulter did what any responsible parent would do, and jokingly blamed his wife.

"I'm not sure. It must be his mother," he laughed.

Hopefully the loss doesn't stick with John Jr. for too long, something tells us his young golf career is going to be just fine.

Article Tags: 

John Daly, Ian Poulter, The Open 2017

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Spieth leads The Open by two over Kuchar
McIlroy (68) scrambles his way into the mix
Stenson's rented home burglarized
Watch: Sergio hurts shoulder slamming club into gorse
Spieth hits 'worm burner' to No. 15, drains eagle putt

Trending

Golf Channel App
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Bones: Bubba owes Phil plane wash from '90s match
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
President Trump interfered with Day's Open prep
Rahm recovers after controversial call to card 1-under
Shoulder pain: Sergio fights gorse, gorse wins
LPGA only receives attention when controversy involved?
Best of: Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.