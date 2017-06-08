Long drive pro: Long drivers 'best athletes on earth'

With modern training regimens and an increased focused on fitness, professional golfers (as a whole) are more athletic than they've ever been.

But not very many people would argue they're the most impressive athletes in the world. Just don't tell that to world long driver Maurice Allen.

Allen lost in the semifinals of the "Clash in the Canyon" World Long Drive Championship earlier this week to eventual champion Ryan Reisbeck and called his fellow competitors the "best athletes on earth" during a passionate interview after the quarterfinals.

Allen may know a thing or two about athleticism. After all, he did rip a drive 430 yards to reach the semis and considers Dr. J his "uncle." Yes, THAT Dr. J.

But even coming from an understandably biased source, that is one scorching hot take.