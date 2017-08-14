Grill Room

Man's $2.5 million major parlayed spoiled by Fowler

By

Jason Crook
August 14, 2017, 12:00 pm

RSS

Most of the golf world was very pleased to see Justin Thomas break through and win his first major on Sunday at the PGA Championship.

But for one man, it was his worst nightmare.

The victory meant Jordan Baker, a pro golfer living in London according to his Instagram profile, had successfully nailed three of his four major picks on the year, coming up one short of a parlay that would've netted him about $2.5 million. Unfortunately for him, he was slightly off at The Open, picking Rickie Fowler instead of his buddy Jordan Spieth, who went home with the claret jug.

He called out Fowler in his Twitter post with a picture of the betting slip, saying he could make it up to him with a round at Augusta National, not a bad consolation prize if he can get it, but also not exactly the same as becoming a millionaire overnight.

So while the $2.5 million parlay dream officially died last month, Bakes had to watch Sunday's round in agony, and his Twitter feed looked exactly as you'd expect:

Article Tags: 

Justin Thomas, 2017 PGA Championship, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

