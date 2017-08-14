Man's $2.5 million major parlayed spoiled by Fowler

Most of the golf world was very pleased to see Justin Thomas break through and win his first major on Sunday at the PGA Championship.

But for one man, it was his worst nightmare.

The victory meant Jordan Baker, a pro golfer living in London according to his Instagram profile, had successfully nailed three of his four major picks on the year, coming up one short of a parlay that would've netted him about $2.5 million. Unfortunately for him, he was slightly off at The Open, picking Rickie Fowler instead of his buddy Jordan Spieth, who went home with the claret jug.

@RickieFowler bring me for a round at Augusta and we'll call it even.pic.twitter.com/KYAv9jN49V — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 14, 2017

He called out Fowler in his Twitter post with a picture of the betting slip, saying he could make it up to him with a round at Augusta National, not a bad consolation prize if he can get it, but also not exactly the same as becoming a millionaire overnight.

So while the $2.5 million parlay dream officially died last month, Bakes had to watch Sunday's round in agony, and his Twitter feed looked exactly as you'd expect:

Oh my god, if Justin Thomas wins. I'm jumping out of a plane without a chute — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 13, 2017

I feel sick — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 13, 2017

HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 13, 2017