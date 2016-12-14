Grill Room

Mark Wahlberg and the hour-and-a-quarter round

By

Grill Room Team
December 14, 2016, 7:30 pm

RSS

Is there anything better than being first off the tee in the morning, playing 18 holes in somewhere between two and 2 ½ hours?

Well, after reading this Yahoo Sports story about Mark Wahlberg, we're starting to think we're slowpokes.

Like many Hollywood types, Wahlberg, 45, is an avid golfer. Moe than avid, actually. “I’m obsessed,” he said. Wahlberg has an artificial-turf practice facility in his backyard. But like many Hollywood types, Wahlberg doesn't have a lot of free time, between making movies as an actor and a producer, keeping his physique in shape and spending time with his family.

Last summer, he was in Detroit shooting the next Transformers movie. The weather was beautiful, and Wahlberg was determined to carve out some time to play. His solution involved being able to play 18 holes in little more than an hour.

He would get up at 3:30 a.m., work out for 90 minutes, get some other things done, then head for the golf course with two buddies. They would have arranged with a local private club to be first off the tee at the crack of dawn. Each player would have a cart, but he wouldn't ride. Caddies drove the carts while Wahlberg and his buddies ran from shot to shot.

“We’d hit a drive and then just sprint to the ball and then the [caddies] would come with the carts," Wahlberg said. "We’d grab a club, hit again and then sprint again.

“We’d play all 18 in about an hour fifteen, maybe 1:20. Depended on the putting.”

Wahlberg, who says he's about a 13-handicap, is looking forward to another opportunity to play in and around Detroit. “I can’t wait to get back,” he said. “Maybe without the running, though. Regular rounds, with some beers in the cart.”

Article Tags: 

Grill Room, Mark Wahlberg

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Best of 2016: Controversies
Best of 2016: Major moments
Memorable moments from the 2016 majors
Social Snapshots: December 2016
My 2016 moment: U.S. realizes Ryder Cup win

Trending

Daly says he once threw $55,000 out his car window
Video: Guy tries shot off frozen pond, falls through
Report: FBI leaked information in Mickelson probe
Reports: McIlroy, Stoll to wed in April
Social Snapshots: December 2016
DJ and Paulina's son Tatum not impressed with Santa
Ko: Leadbetter split my decision - not parents'
Muirfield members 'banned' from bench by Edinburgh women
Notes: Spieth heading to bro's college basketball game
Spieth to focus on 'scoring irons' in 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.