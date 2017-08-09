McIlroy autographs a baby at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It's standard operating procedure for Tour pros to sign hats, shirts, balls, flags and other golf-related paraphernalia for fans before and after rounds.

But it's considerably less common for them to sign other human beings.

Nonetheless, Rory McIlroy obliged a request Monday at the PGA Championship to sign this baby:

Rory got asked to sign a baby so he did pic.twitter.com/qamYUMsd5d — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) August 8, 2017

As you can see, Rory was not the only player to scribble his name on that kid.

And while the practice of autographing other people is unusual, it is not without precedent.