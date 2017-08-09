Grill Room

McIlroy autographs a baby at Quail Hollow

By

Nick Menta
August 9, 2017, 10:52 am

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It's standard operating procedure for Tour pros to sign hats, shirts, balls, flags and other golf-related paraphernalia for fans before and after rounds.

But it's considerably less common for them to sign other human beings.

Nonetheless, Rory McIlroy obliged a request Monday at the PGA Championship to sign this baby:

As you can see, Rory was not the only player to scribble his name on that kid.

And while the practice of autographing other people is unusual, it is not without precedent.

Rory McIlroy, 2017 PGA Championship

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

