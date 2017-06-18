Grill Room

Meet Koepka's girlfriend: Actress, model Jena Sims

By

Grill Room Team
June 18, 2017, 10:15 pm

Brooks Koepka's major championship breakthrough at the U.S. Open came with plenty of fanfare for himself ... and the girl he was celebrating with.

Koepka's girlfriend caused a frenzy on social media amongst golf fans wanting to know more about the mystery woman.

Turns out, her name is Jena Sims, and according to her website, she's an actress, model, world traveler, and award-winning philanthropist.

The former Miss Georgia Teen USA has been in several prominent movies and TV shows, including "Entourage," "Dexter," "Kill the Messenger" and "Last Vegas."

The 28-year-old is set to star in "Sharknado 5," coming out in August. She's also really, really good at this whole Instagram thing.

For more of the best images of the new U.S. Open champion and his significant other, click here, or on the image below. 

Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims, 2017 U.S. Open

