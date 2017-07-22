Thomas jabs Johnny as Grace shoots 62

In case you watch golf with the sound off, Johnny Miller generally doesn't get as excited as the rest of the golf world when someone goes low in a major. Afterall, his 63 in the final round of the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont stood as the gold standard of major golf scores for what feels like forever.

And Saturday at Royal Birkdale - when Branden Grace fired the first 62 in men's major championship history - was no different, as shortly after Grace signed his scorecard, Miller gave the 29-year-old some credit before hedging it with, “It was set up really, really easy today, folks, but still a heck of a round.”

One guy that definitely saw this coming was Justin Thomas, who has a history with Miller raining on parades after shooting his own 63 at the U.S. Open last month (and besting Miller by one shot relative to par).

Thomas, who missed the cut this week, seized the opportunity as Grace came down the stretch to take a little jab at Miller and ... lets just say, it landed.

Johnny Miller about to go full Buffalo Wild Wings commercial on @BrandenGrace on 18. If you've seen the commercial, you get it #62watch — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 22, 2017

We'll let Michael Scott take it from here.