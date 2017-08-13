Must see (and hear): Louie lips syncs after T-2

You knew there would be some great social media moments after Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship. You just didn't expect one to come from Louis Oosthuizen.

After finishing in a tie for second at Quail Hollow and giving himself runner-up finishes in each of the four major championships, the South African showcased his lip syncing skills to Andra Day's "I'll Rise Up."

Just finished my career grand slam second's .. "I'll rise up" pic.twitter.com/083aRityWn — Louis Oosthuizen (@Louis57TM) August 14, 2017

At least Louie's got a sense of humor. And a claret jug from his 2010 Open victory at St. Andrews. That's nice, too.